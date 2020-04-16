Costco, Bank of NY rise; United Airlines, Rite Aid fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.74 to $52.40.
The chipmaker's first-quarter profit nearly doubled thanks to surging demand.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $11.29 to $321.56.
The membership warehouse chain raised its quarterly dividend.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $3.65 to $28.21.
The airline is slashing flight schedules by 90% in May and could make a similar reduction in June.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 80 cents to $5.24.
The home goods retailer reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Xilinx Inc., up $5.45 to $89.61.
Samsung will use the chipmaker's technology for its 5G network deployment.
Morgan Stanley, down 4 cents to $38.36.
The investment bank's first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $1.51 to $36. 14.
The bank reported surprisingly good first-quarter profit and revenue.
Rite Aid Corp., down $3.05 to $11.43.
The pharmacy chain's first-quarter loss was worse than analysts expected.