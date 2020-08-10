Covenant Logistics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $22.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $191.7 million in the period.

Covenant Logistics shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.73, a rise of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

