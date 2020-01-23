Covenant Transportation: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $233.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $894.5 million.

Covenant Transportation shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.91, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

