CrossFirst: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Thursday reported net income of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.6 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150.2 million.

CrossFirst shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year.

