Crown Crafts: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) _ Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The maker of children's products posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.91. A year ago, they were trading at $4.91.

