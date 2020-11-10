Crown Crafts: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) _ Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The maker of children's products posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

Crown Crafts shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.09, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

