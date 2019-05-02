Cubic: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cubic Corp. (CUB) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The electronics company posted revenue of $337.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.3 million.

Cubic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.48 billion.

Cubic shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.78, a fall of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUB