Customers Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) _ Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $27.1 million.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 73 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $99.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Customers Bancorp shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.58, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

