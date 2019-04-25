Cypress: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $19.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $539 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cypress expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $515 million to $545 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cypress shares have increased 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.18, a climb of slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.

