CytomX Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.6 million.

CytomX Therapeutics shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.04, a decline of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTMX