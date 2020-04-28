DTE Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $340 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

DTE Energy shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTE