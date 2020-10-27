DTE Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $476 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.10 per share.

DTE Energy shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5%. The stock has fallen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTE