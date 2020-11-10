Datadog: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $154.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $164 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Datadog expects full-year revenue in the range of $588 million to $590 million.

Datadog shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $92.60, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

