Delta: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $11.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.34 billion.

Delta shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 31%. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

