Destination XL: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Friday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $85.2 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 38 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.48.
