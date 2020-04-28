Dime: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.8 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.6 million.

Dime shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM