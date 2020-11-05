Discovery: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $300 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

