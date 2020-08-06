Dixie Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) _ The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.06. A year ago, they were trading at 51 cents.

_____

