Domino's Pizza, E-Trade rise, Boston Beer, Six Flags fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Domino's Pizza Inc., up $76.06 to $373.16
The pizza chain reported a surprising rise in a key sales measure and beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Zillow Group Inc., up $9.33 to $64.17
The online real estate marketplace reported a surprising jump in revenue and beat analysts' earnings forecasts.
E-Trade Financial Corp., up $9.80 to $54.73
The online brokerage is being bought by financial services company Morgan Stanley for about $13 billion.
Boston Beer Co., down $32.71 to $396.29
The maker of Sam Adams beer reported disappointing earnings and gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Avis Budget Group Inc., up $7.16 to $50.34
The car rental company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors a solid financial forecast.
Stamps.com Inc., up $62.53 to $157.99
The online postage provider blew away Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and issued a strong forecast.
Sleep Number Corp., up $3.19 to $59.72
The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $6.13 to $31.89
The theme park operator slashed its dividend after giving Wall Street a disappointing fourth-quarter financial report.