Domino's, Target post gains while Qiagen, Ambarella decline

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc., up $1.79 to $27

The owner of Hawaiian Airlines reported solid passenger growth in September.

Qiagen NV, down $6.65 to $25.41

The diagnostics products maker warned investors about weak third-quarter sales, and its CEO resigned.

AZZ Inc., down $5.89 to $37.12

The electrical equipment maker postponed the release of its fiscal second-quarter results.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $6.39 to $161.93

The U.S. government is considering restricting U.S. investments in Chinese companies, which could hurt the online retailer.

Domino's Pizza Inc., up $11.27 to $253.48

The pizza chain announced plans to buy back $1 billion in common stock.

Ambarella Inc., down $5.43 to $51.79

Chipmakers face sales restrictions in China after the U.S. government blacklisted 28 Chinese organizations over alleged human rights violations.

Target Corp., up 57 cents to $108.52

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with the retailer to relaunch Toysrus.com.

Bank of America Corp., down 68 cents to $27.63

Bank stocks slid as falling bond rates made it more difficult to charge more profitable interest rates on loans.