Drug distributor shares jump after settlement report

FILE -In this July 17, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian passes a McKesson sign on an office building in San Francisco. Shares of big drug distributors soared in early trading Wednesday, Oct. 16 after The Wall Street Journal reported that they were in talks to settle litigation over the opioid epidemic. McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. jumped nearly 7% and Cardinal Health Inc. advanced 6%.

Shares of big drug distributors are soaring after The Wall Street Journal reported that they were in talks to settle litigation over the opioid epidemic.

McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. jumped nearly 7% and Cardinal Health Inc. advanced 6% before the opening bell Wednesday. The paper, citing anonymous sources, said the companies would collectively pay $18 billion over 18 years under a possible deal.

All three companies are defendants in the first federal trial over the epidemic. Jury selection in that case, which will be tried in Ohio, begins Wednesday.

Investors are expecting a settlement ranging from $15 billion to $25 billion over five to 10 years, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut said in a research note. He added that the reported deal should be viewed positively.