Duluth Holdings: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) _ Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $182,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.7 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 60 cents to 66 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $610 million to $620 million.

Duluth Holdings shares have declined 69% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 75% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTH