EHealth: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $88.8 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $3.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248 million.

EHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $4.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.

EHealth shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $129.18, a climb of 96% in the last 12 months.

_____

