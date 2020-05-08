https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/El-Paso-Electric-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15256367.php
El Paso Electric: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
EL PASO, Texas (AP) _ El Paso Electric Co. (EE) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $35.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The El Paso, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.
The utility posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.
El Paso Electric shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EE
View Comments