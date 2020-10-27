Element Solutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $477.5 million in the period.

Element Solutions shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.90, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESI