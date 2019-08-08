Emcore: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) _ Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $24 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.85.

