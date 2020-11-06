Enbridge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $813.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $6.84 billion in the period.

Enbridge shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

