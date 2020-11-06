Enerplus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $84.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $144.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.77. A year ago, they were trading at $6.74.

