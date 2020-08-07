Entercom Communications: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $53.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $5.25.

