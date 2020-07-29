Enterprise Products: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period.

Enterprise Products shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPD