Enzo Biochem: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The life sciences and biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.5 million, or 60 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $76 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $3.32.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENZ