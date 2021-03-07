Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 3:01 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — The escalation of violence in Myanmar as authorities crack down on protests against the Feb. 1 coup is raising pressure for more sanctions against the junta, even as countries struggle over how to best sway military leaders inured to global condemnation.
The challenge is made doubly difficult by fears of harming ordinary citizens who were already suffering from an economic slump worsened by the pandemic but are braving risks of arrest and injury to voice outrage over the military takeover. Still, activists and experts say there are ways to ramp up pressure on the regime, especially by cutting off sources of funding and access to the tools of repression.
Written By
ELAINE KURTENBACH