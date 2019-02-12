Essa Bancorp: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14 million.

Essa Bancorp shares have fallen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.41, a fall of 0.5 percent in the last 12 months.

