Essential Utilities: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) _ Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $74.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $384.5 million in the period.

Essential Utilities expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 million to $1.6 million.

Essential Utilities shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

