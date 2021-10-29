European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years on the back of soaring energy prices and pent-up demand during the pandemic recovery, official figures showed Friday.
Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, said inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October, up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4%. The increase was the highest since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.