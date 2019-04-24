Evans Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The bank, based in Hamburg, New York, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Evans Bancorp shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.11, a decline of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBN