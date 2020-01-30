Evans Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

The bank, based in Hamburg, New York, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.9 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.4 million.

Evans Bancorp shares have declined 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.51, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

