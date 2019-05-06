Everbridge: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Monday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47.8 million to $48.1 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 28 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $196.4 million to $197.4 million.

Everbridge shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $74.01, an increase of 85% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBG