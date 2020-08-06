Everbridge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $68.3 million to $68.7 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $264 million to $266 million.

Everbridge shares have risen 87% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $145.83, an increase of 74% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBG