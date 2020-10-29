Everest Re: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $243.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $6.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.5 billion.

Everest Re shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $202.11, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RE