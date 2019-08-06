Everi Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $129.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129 million.

Everi Holdings shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.10, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

