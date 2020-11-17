Evoqua Water: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.3 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $383.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $113.6 million, or 94 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

Evoqua Water shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQUA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQUA