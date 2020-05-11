Extreme Networks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Monday reported a loss of $44.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $209.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $6.31.

