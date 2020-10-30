Exxon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $680 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $46.2 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.47 billion.

Exxon shares have decreased 53% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5%. The stock has dropped 52% in the last 12 months.

