FactSet: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $84.7 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $354.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $9.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion.

FactSet shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

