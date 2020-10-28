Fiat Chrysler: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.41 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The automaker posted revenue of $30.17 billion in the period.

Fiat Chrysler shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

