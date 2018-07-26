Financial Institutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) _ Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

The bank, based in Warsaw, New York, said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Financial Institutions shares have increased 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.65, a rise of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISI