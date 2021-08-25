Pristine Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke from threatening fire SAM METZ and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 12:36 a.m.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Casino is shrouded in smoke as face mask wearing pedestrians cross the street at the California-Nevada line, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Smoke from the Caldor Fire is blanketing the area cloaking the normally blue sky in a dull gray aura.
A couple has a meal along the shore of Lake Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Smoke from the Caldor Fire is blanketing the area, cloaking the normally blue sky in a dull gray aura.
Smoke from wildfires in neighboring California blankets neighborhood streets in suburban Sparks, Nev., just east of Reno, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including those in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the hazardous air quality.
Smoke from wildfires in California obscures the Pah Hah Range, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, about 1 mile east of Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks, Nev., which was closed due to hazardous air quality. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the health hazard.
A Croman Sikorsky S-61A helicopter flies over firefighters working on a containment line on the south end of the Caldor Fire west of Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.
A Croman Sikorsky S-61A helicopter drops water on the south end of the Caldor Fire near Grizzly Flat Road west of Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, as a second helicopter flies over a nearby home as it departs in the distance to refill its water bucket. More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.
Cal Fire vehicles line up along Highway 50 in Strawberry, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as smoke from the Caldor Fire burning on both side of the route fills the air. A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.
Firefighters take a break from fighting the Caldor Fire to get free ice cream before it was discarded at the Strawberry Station General Store on Highway 50 in Twin Bridges, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.
Stella Murphy, 9, wears a face mask as she walks along the shore of Lake Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Smoke from the Caldor Fire is blanketing the area cloaking the normally blue sky in a dull gray aura.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Ash rained down on Lake Tahoe on Tuesday and thick yellow smoke blotted out views of the mountains rimming its pristine blue waters as a massive wildfire threatened the alpine vacation spot on the California-Nevada state line.
Tourists ducked into cafes, outdoor gear shops and casinos on Lake Tahoe Boulevard for a respite from hazardous air coming from an erratic blaze less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.
Written By
SAM METZ and BRIAN MELLEY