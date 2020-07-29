First Busey: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

The bank, based in Champaign, Illinois, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $109.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $98.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.3 million.

First Busey shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.82, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

