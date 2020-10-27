First Busey: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.8 million.

The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $111.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.5 million.

First Busey shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.77, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE